Gracie Abrams Admits She Worried Happiness With Paul Mescal Might Affect Her Writing

Gracie Abrams has built a large fan following with emotional songs about heartbreak, love and personal experiences. But now, as she enjoys a “secure and stable” relationship with actor Paul Mescal, Abrams has revealed that she once worried her songwriting might change.

Since many of her tracks were connected to heartbreak, she wondered if finding happiness can affect her creativity. While facing those concerns, Abrams said she found support from longtime collaborator and producer Aaron Dessner. His advice helped her look at songwriting in a different way and encouraged her to explore her feelings more deeply.

Speaking to Vogue, Gracie Abrams said, “I was worried feeling secure and stable was threatening my drive to write music. It freaked me out.”

The singer said she was able to return to writing music with more confidence and part of that came from the help of Aaron Dessner.

“I have learned from Aaron that it's okay to mine deeper and refine what you are naturally inclined to do, even if that looks less shiny and new on the outside. There's something about longevity that I really hope to continue chipping away at.”

Gracie Abrams has been spending time with Paul Mescal in the UK, where he shot Hamnet. She said they often spend their evenings together after his long days on set and he talks to her about the scenes he did. She explained that listening to him feels very inspiring to her, almost like hearing a great story every day when he comes home. She enjoys these conversations because they give her a glimpse into the creative process behind the film.

Gracie also appreciated director Chloe Zhao and Mescal's co-star Jessie Buckley. She said it feels special that the person she loves gets to work closely with such talented people and she finds the whole experience exciting.

Gracie Abrams is currently living in London with Paul Mescal, where they share a home together. Mescal is busy filming for Sam Mendes' upcoming four part Beatles biopic, where he plays Paul McCartney. While he works on the project in the city, Abrams is spending her time focusing on her music career.

She is now preparing for the release of her third album, Daughter From Hell, which is scheduled to drop on July 17.