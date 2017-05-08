Remove Bra, No Jeans: Bizarre Code Shocks Students At NEET Medical Test

Highlights Dress code to check cheating turned into harrassment for NEET aspirants Parents had a harrowing time scrounging for clothes that were 'allowed' Rules also included no brooch/badge, high-heeled shoes and flowers

An 18-year-old student in Kerala alleges she was forced to remove her bra and another in jeans reportedly had to change when they arrived at an exam centre for the NEET or National Eligibility and Entrance Test for medical colleges on Sunday. They were told it was for "security", to prevent cheating.When the metal detector beeped, a teen at a women-only exam centre in Kannur was allegedly ordered to take off her bra because of its hooks. With just minutes to the exam, she had no choice."My daughter went inside the centre only to return a few minutes later to hand over her bra," said her mother, a teacher in the school where the exam was held. She added that she had to travel 2.5 km at 8.30 am to buy light-coloured lowers because "dark-coloured clothes weren't allowed". Many others went through the ordeal, she alleged.Lakhs of students across India took the NEET test for undergraduate medical courses. According to an official website, women candidates were to wear "light clothes with half sleeves not having big buttons or brooch/badge or flowers, with salwar/ trouser and slippers or sandals with low heels, not shoes."Complaints have surfaced from one centre in Kannur.A student who came in jeans at the same centre was told its metal buttons are a problem. Rajesh Nambiar, who works with the postal department, said that his daughter was sent back from the security check. "I used a blade to remove the buttons and sent her back. Then I went to a shop about three km from the exam centre and bought a new dress for her after getting the shop opened," he told NDTV.Those wearing long sleeves had to cut or remove them, claimed another parent.The Central Board of Secondary Education organised NEET 2017 in over 100 cities across the country; more than 11 lakh aspirants had registered.