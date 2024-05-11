CBSE Board Results Can Be Announced Anytime Soon, Says Board Official

Nearly 39 lakh students are awaiting for their CBSE Class 10 and 12 board results this year. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had earlier announced that the results would be declared after May 20. However, speaking to NDTV, an official from the board suggested that the results can be declared anytime before May 20 as well.

Dr Biswajit Saha, Director (Skill Education and Training), CBSE, stated that the board was working on preparing the results for the board exams and the announcement for the results will be made as soon as the result compilation is complete.

"Cannot comment on the exact date for the result announcement. We have already notified that the results will be out after May 20, 2024. Since the board is working on the result preparation and announcement procedure, we may declare the results anytime as soon as the procedure is complete. The results can also be declared before May 20," said Dr Saha.

The board exams for the two classes were conducted between February-April. The Class 10 board exams took place from February 15 to March 13, while the Class 12 exams were held from February 15 to April 2.

Students need to attain a minimum of 33 per cent marks in all subjects, including both internal assessments and board exams.

Once released, students will be able to check their results on the official website of the CBSE by using their login credentials. They will be able to access their scorecards by visiting the official websites and providing their admit card ID, school number and roll number.

Last year, the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results were announced on May 12, which was the second Friday of the month.