Ranveer Singh Took Deepika Padukone Out On His Birthday In A Brand New Aston Martin

Happy birthday Ranveer Singh. Oh, he's already having one of those very happy birthdays, there's proof. The just-turned-32 actor gifted himself a brand new car - Ranveer did not want to settle for anything below an Aston Martin - and to our delight, roped in Deepika Padukone for a first ride. Ranveer and Deepika are rumoured to be dating BTW. Ranveer took Deepika out for a drive on Wednesday night, when they were spotted, followed and clicked by the paparazzi. Ranveer was his usual bearded and casual self in white while Deepika was that little bit extra chic in black. Ranveer, who was photographed around a toll plaza, seems to have been joined by Deepika a little later into the drive. There are also pictures of him driving alone.
After a quick drive around in Mumbai, Ranveer and Deepika headed to a gated residence - most probably of Ranveer's, where more of birthday celebrations were supposedly in order.
Apart from for their films together, Ranveer and Deepika continue to feature in headlines for their rumoured relationship. In April, the duo arrived together at a party organised by Karan Johar. Of speculation whether they are heading towards a probable marriage or a possible break-up, both Ranveer and Deepika have remained silent. "The thing is I find that there is too much scrutiny anyway, and I don't want to encourage it or add to it. So, I am very protective about my personal life. I would like to protect a few aspects in my life," Ranveer told news agency IANS earlier this year.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone first co-starred in 2013's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and then Bajirao Mastani - both Sanjay Leela Bhansali films. They are currently busy with Padmavati, also by Mr Bhansali and co-starring Shahid Kapoor.