Rajinikanth Gets A 2.0 Special Hot Air Balloon And Takes It To Hollywood The makers of 2.0, revealed that a 100-foot-tall hot air balloon will promote the sci-fi robot drama across the world, making pit stops at San Francisco, London, Dubai, Australia and Los Angeles

Rajinikanth on the sets of 2.0 with director Shankar (courtesy shankarshanmugh)

Highlights
The 2.0 hot air balloon will fly over the Hollywood signage
The hot air balloon will be part of festivals across the world
It will make pit stops in cities across India

2.0 is the Thalaivar's next film, which will arrive in theatres on January 25. Promotional strategies have already been chalked out and the most unique one of them is perhaps the inclusion of a hot air balloon. Lyca Productions, the makers of 2.0, revealed that a 100-foot-tall hot air balloon will promote the sci-fi robot drama across the world, making pit stops at San Francisco, London, Dubai, Australia and Los Angeles, reported news agency IANS. The balloon will be printed with life-size graffiti of Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth's pictures and be taken around cities as part of the promotional world tour. Akshay plays the prime antagonist, ambitious scientist Dr Richard in 2.0, which is directed by Shankar and is actually a sequel to 2010's Enthiran.



The 2.0 special hot air balloon will not only be part of festivals but also fly over the Hollywood signage in Los Angeles. "We plan to take the 100-foot-tall hot-air balloon to as many balloon festivals as possible across the world. Since we see our film as a Hollywood production, we also plan to tie up the balloon over the Hollywood signage in Los Angeles," said Raju Mahalingam, the Creative Head of Lyca Productions, reported IANS.



Team 2.0 have also included visits to cities across India in the itinerary. "We also plan to take it to various Indian cities. Well-known stars will participate in this drive," Mr Mahalingam added.



Meanwhile, khiladi will have 12 different looks while Rajinikanth will feature in five different roles. 2.0 also stars Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey in key roles.



2.0 has reportedly been made on a budget of Rs 400 crore and the film has already collected Rs 110 crore through the sale of satellite rights. Rajinikanth will next be seen in gangster drama Kaala Kaarikalan.



(With IANS inputs)



