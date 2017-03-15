Raj Babbar, UP Congress Chief, Offers To Quit After 7-Seat Debacle

Raj Babbar the Congress' Uttar Pradesh chief has offered to resign after the party's disastrous performance in the assembly elections, results for which were announced over the weekend. The Congress has won seven of UP's 403 seats, described by party vice president Rahul Gandhi as "a little down.""In opposition, you have ups and downs. We had a little down in UP, we accept it," said Mr Gandhi, who led his party's UP campaign and fronted the strategy to partner with Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav. The two parties together could win only 54 seats. Chief rival BJP and its allies have won 325.The Congress vice president however acknowledged that structural changes are needed in the party, and more leaders are expected to offer their resignations after the setback on Saturday last, when election results were announced for five states. The Congress was trounced in UP and Uttarakhand, and though it was the single largest party in Goa and Manipur, it is the BJP which has formed governments in these states by quickly moving to secure the support of small regional parties.Mr Babbar is the first to offer his resignation after the disaster that this year's assembly elections have turned out to be for the Congress. Senior leader BK Hariprasad had earlier offered to quit after the party performed badly in civic elections in Odisha, which he has charge of. A decision on these will be taken by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who is away abroad for medical treatment and is expected to return later this month.Angry senior party leaders have been less sparing than Rahul Gandhi in their assessment of the losses and the party's poor strategy in Goa and Manipur post the elections. Like the party's chief whip in the Rajya Sabha, Satyavrat Chaturvedi, who said "the time for surgery has passed in the Congress."Another senior leader Renuka Chowdhury said that the party needs more than the usual "introspection" prescribed after every election loss, of which there have been too many in recent months. "The problem is a lot deeper than what you are seeing," she told NDTV.