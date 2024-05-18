4 Flats Destroyed In Fire After Generator Blast At UP Housing Complex

Four flats in front of the generator were on fire after the blaze spread.

Four flats in a society in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad were engulfed in a massive fire that broke following a blast in a generator. No casualties were reported in the incident, but the blaze reduced furniture and other belongings in the flats to ashes.

The incident occurred at the Arihant Harmony Society in Ahimsakhand-2 in Indirapuram when a generator caught fire, resulting in an explosion. A fire department official said diesel-full drums were near the generator, which caused the fire to spread.

Four flats in front of the generator were on fire after the blaze spread. Visuals show orange flames reaching the terrace of the society and black smoke billowing for over a hundred feet in the sky.

A video shot from a terrace showed residents from a neighbouring society praying for the safety of people while rescue operations were underway.

The fire was so severe that a transformer in a neighbouring also caught fire, but the timely intervention of firefighters avoided a greater tragedy.

Five fire engines were deployed at the scene and personnel set up two water hose lines to douse the flames.

Meanwhile, all residents were safely evacuated and no injuries or casualties were reported.

Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal said the fire was under control after 45 minutes. The reason behind the fire in the generator is being investigated