4, Including 2 Children, Died As Fire Erupts In A House In Ghaziabad

A 32-year-old woman and her two children were among four charred to death after a fire broke out in a house in Ghaziabad due to a short circuit early Sunday, officials said. The family was sleeping when the fire broke out in the early hours.

After dousing the flames, firefighters recovered the bodies inside the house, Chief Fire Officer Rahul told PTI.

The victims have been identified as Gulbahar (32) and her two minor sons. A relative's son residing in the same house was also among those killed. The woman's husband Shahnawaz escaped unhurt.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)