NDTV Exclusive - When Scope, Scale And Speed Meet Skill: PM Modi's Recipe For Success

The BJP, under PM Modi, has set a target of winning 370 Lok Sabha seats for itself and 400 for the NDA.

Laying out a pathway to success, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a 'four-S' mantra for a country to achieve big things.

In a mega exclusive interview with NDTV's Editor-in-Chief Sanjay Pugalia, which will air tomorrow, PM Modi spelt out each of the S's, beginning with "scope".

"The scope should be very big, it shouldn't be in parts, and the second thing is scale, which should also be large. The speed should be in sync with these two. So, scope, scale and speed, and then there should be skill. If we can get these four things together, I believe, we achieve a lot," the Prime Minister said in Hindi.

In the wide-ranging interview, the PM also predicted a record win for the BJP and said everyone knows the scales are tilted in favour of the party and the NDA alliance. Speaking about his macro-level thinking and his aim of ensuring that global standards are maintained, the Prime Minister also said the fact that the Congress and the INDIA alliance have not declared a PM candidate deprives the voters of the opportunity to assess him or her.

Prime Minister Modi led the BJP to a majority on its own in 2014, a feat that had not been achieved since 1984, and then went on to better its tally in the next general elections. While the BJP had won 282 seats in 2014 and the NDA got 336, these figures went up to 303 and 353, respectively, in 2019.

The Prime Minister is now eyeing a historic third term but, far from thinking about anti-incumbency after a decade in power at the Centre, he has set his sights higher. The BJP's target this time is 370 seats on its own and 400 for the NDA.

The Lok Sabha elections began on April 19 and the fifth phase of polling will take place on Monday. Counting will be held on June 4.

