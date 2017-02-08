Punjab Polls 2017: Ensuring Foolproof Security Of Voting Machines In Punjab, Says Election Commission

The machines are being guarded in accordance with the laid down procedures of the Election Commission.

All security measures are put in place to guard Electronic Voting Machines or EVMs in nine assembly constituencies in Jalandhar, the Election Commission said today, as it dismissed the AAP's allegations that standard procedure was neglected while guarding the strong rooms where the polling machines are kept."There is no negligence in the security of EVMs. I am more concerned about their safety and security as compared to anyone else. Foolproof security is being provided to EVMs," district Election Officer KK Yadav said.The polling machines are being guarded in accordance with the laid down procedures of the Election Commission. There is no scope for negligence or dereliction of duty. Entry has been restricted in 500-metre area surrounding the strong rooms where the polling machines are kept, he said.Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had demanded that the security of EVMs be enhanced, alleging that the standard procedure was being neglected while guarding the strong rooms.Senior AAP leader and Advocate H S Phoolka had said, "the surveillance of EVMs in nine assembly constituencies here should be increased as the arrangements were inadequate".The officer said, "The apprehensions raised by some political leaders have been resolved and, they have expressed satisfaction".