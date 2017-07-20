Prabhas Is The 'New Blockbuster King,' Says This Actress

If you are a fan of Baahubali 2 (well, who isn't?) then you should know that the film has redefined history at the box office. Its box office score board flashes digits over Rs 1500 crores. Meanwhile, Prabhas, who headlined the film's cast starring in the titular role, has a huge fan following and actress Shraddha Kapoor is one of them. The 30-year-old actress engaged in a twitter conversation with her fans on Thursday to promote her new film Haseena Parkar, when she had several fun things to say. During the twitter chat, Shraddha was asked about Prabhas when she said he's the 'New blockbuster king.' Well, true that.
This is how the conversation went.
One word about prabhas plssss#AskHaseena— Ayesha Khan. (@iAishaaaa) July 20, 2017
New blockbuster king #AskHaseenahttps://t.co/jze5kzAj1T— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) July 20, 2017
Baahubali 2 (the Hindi version of it) became the only film to have surpassed the collection figures of Aamir Khan's Dangal, whose Hindi version records over Rs 387 crores. The Hindi version of Baahubali 2, which was distributed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, has taken a permanent spot on the history of box office becoming the first Indian film to make Rs 500 crores.
Baahubali 2 completed 50 days in theatres last week when trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted that the film is still running successfully across 1,076 screens. Baahubali 2 opened to 8000 screens across India and currently stands at a box office score of over Rs 1500 crores.
A BIG THANK YOU TO ONE & ALL... Celebrating 50 days in 1050 centres across India.— Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) June 16, 2017
Baahubali 2is also expected to release in China soon, from where Aamir Khan's Dangal has fetched over Rs 750 crores within a month. However, no final date has been finalised for the release yet, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh.
Prabhas will next be seen in Saaho while Shraddha is looking forward to the release of Haseena Parkar in which she features as the wife of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.