PM Narendra Modi To Visit Udaipur Today, To Inaugurate Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a visit to Udaipur in Rajasthan today to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of several major projects whose total outlay is estimated to be over Rs 15,000 crore.He will also visit the Pratap Gaurav Kendra which provides information, through various exhibits, about the life, valour and achievements of Maharana Pratap, the famous King of the erstwhile kingdom of Mewar."Tomorrow I will be visiting Rajasthan, the land of the brave, where I will inaugurate & lay the foundation of key National Highway projects," PM Modi tweeted on Monday night."I will address a public meeting in Udaipur. I will also visit the Pratap Gaurav Kendra and pay my respects to the great Maharana Pratap," he said in another tweet.The prime minister will inaugurate 11 completed National Highway projects, covering a total length of about 873 km, a Rajasthan government spokesman said in Jaipur.PM Modi will also perform ground-breaking ceremony for six NH projects, covering a distance of about 556 km, said the spokesman in a release.Among the projects being inaugurated are 6-lane cable stayed bridge across river Chambal at Kota; 4-laning of Gomati Chauraha-Udaipur section of NH-8; and 4-laning of Rajsamand- Bhilwara section of NH-758, the PMO spokesman said.Among the important projects for which a foundation stone will be laid is the Jaipur Ring Road, he said.Ahead of the prime minister's visit, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje reached Udaipur today to take stock of the arrangements.She was accompanied by state Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria, PWD Minister Yunus Khan and DGP Ajit Singh during the inspection.