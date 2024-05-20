Fact-Check: Photo That Showed Asaduddin Owaisi Receiving Lord Ram's Portrait Was Morphed

In the original image, Mr Owaisi was seen holding a portrait of BR Ambedkar.

A morphed photo of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi has been shared online with a false claim that it shows him holding a photo of the Hindu deity Lord Ram.

BOOM found out that in the original image, Mr Owaisi, was seen holding a portrait of BR Ambedkar.

Asaduddin Owaisi contested from the Hyderabad constituency, which voted on May 13, 2024, in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections.

BOOM ran a reverse image search on the photo and found that Asaduddin Owaisi posted the original image from his official Facebook page on April 7, 2018.

MR Owaisi posted the photograph and wrote, "Dalits from Mochi Colony met AIMIM President Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi at AIMIM party headquarters Darussalam and thanked him for taking development activities in their area (Ramnaspura div Bahadurpura Constituency)."

Below is a comparison between the viral image and the original photograph posted by Mr Owaisi in 2018.

(This story was originally published by BOOM, and republished by NDTV as part of the Shakti Collective.)