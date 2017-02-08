PM Narendra Modi Takes Dig At Manmohan Singh: So Many Scams, Not A Stain On Him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi followed up his attack in the Lok Sabha on Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday with one on former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh today in the Rajya Sabha or Upper House of Parliament."So many scams emerged during the Congress regime, but Manmohan Singh ji has not a spot on him. Only he knows how to bathe wearing a raincoat," said PM Modi, provoking shouts of protest from the opposition benches. Congress members of Parliament walked out of the House.When the noise died down the PM added, "If you use words like loot and plunder for us, you should know we can pay back in the same coin." He was defending the notes ban after a discussion in the House; the reference was to Dr Singh's comments on demonetisation made in the last session.Dr Singh had said then that he did not disagree with the objectives of the notes ban, but said the fact that the cash crunch that followed gave people limited or no access to the money in their accounts, amounted to "organised loot and legalised plunder."PM Modi had banned 500-and 1000-rupee notes on November 8, 2016, in a move aimed at eliminating corruption and black money. The poor, he said today, were hit hardest by a shadow economy.The opposition of rival parties he said, had exposed a "horizontal divide between politicians and the people." The government and the people were together, he said.