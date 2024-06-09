Narendra Modi Swearing-In Ceremony LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Be Sworn-In For 3rd Term Today

PM Modi Oath-Taking Ceremony LIVE Updates; BJP won 240 seats in Lok Sabha polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take oath today, as too will members of his new cabinet, at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi. He will be the first three-term Prime Minister since Congress stalwart Jawaharlal Nehru.

A three-layered security has been put in place at Rashtrapati Bhawan where he will be administered oath of office by President Droupadi Murmu. Officials said commandos from Delhi Police's SWAT and NSG have been deployed around the venue and other strategic locations as Delhi remains on high alert for the event.

Police have declared the national capital a no-fly zone, banning the use of aerial platforms like drones, para gliders, remotely piloted aircraft and hot air balloons for the next couple of days.

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to witness the presence of leaders from neighbouring countries, including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, Mauritius, and Seychelles, in addition to the Maldives, as part of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy. The dignitaries will be given designated routes from their hotels to the venue and back.

Jun 09, 2024 07:50 (IST) PM Modi Oath-Taking Ceremony Live: 30 Ministers Likely To Take Oath

Nearly 30 ministers will take oath today as PM Narendra Modi will be sworn-in for the record third term today, sources have told NDTV.

Jun 09, 2024 07:33 (IST) PM Modi Oath-Taking Ceremony Live: PM's Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee

After visiting Rajghat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial -Sadaiv Atal - ahead of his swearing-in ceremony today

Jun 09, 2024 07:18 (IST) PM Modi Oath-Taking Ceremony Live: PM Modi At Rajghat

PM Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat ahead of his swearing-in today.

Jun 09, 2024 07:13 (IST) PM Modi Oath-Taking Ceremony LIVE: Global Leaders Gather In Delhi

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to witness the presence of leaders from neighbouring countries, including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, Mauritius, and Seychelles, in addition to the Maldives, as part of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy

Jun 09, 2024 07:03 (IST) Narendra Modi Swearing In Ceremony LIVE: All Set At Rashtrapati Bhawan



A three-layered security has been put in place at Rashtrapati Bhawan where he will be administered oath of office by President Droupadi Murmu.