Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani: The Richest Lok Sabha MP Named In Modi 3.0

Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani will be named the Minister of State in the Modi 3.0 cabinet, a TDP leader said

Telugu Desam Party's Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, who is the richest candidate to win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, has been named in the new Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led cabinet.

Chandrababu Naidu's party colleague won from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur constituency and has assets worth Rs 5,700 crore.

He defeated his nearest rival, YSRCP's Kilari Venkata Rosaiah, by over 3.4 lakh votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

ALSO READ | "Why Focus On Money? Elections Are Expensive": Country's Richest Candidate

According to TDP leader Jayadev Galla, Mr Pemmasani will be named the Minister of State in the Modi 3.0 cabinet, which is set to take oath at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday evening.

Congratulations to Dr. @PemmasaniOnX on being confirmed as a Minister of State. Such an honour to serve the nation at the central level during your very first political stint. The people of Guntur and entire AP are proud of you. All the best for your new role. May you bring… pic.twitter.com/NAvPMViMLc — Jay Galla (@JayGalla) June 9, 2024

He is expected to take oath alongside Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, another TDP MP who is set to become the youngest-ever Union Cabinet Minister.

Who Is TDP MP Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani?