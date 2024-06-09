Mallikarjun Kharge To Attend PM Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony Today

Trinamool Congress, an INDIA Bloc partner, will not attend the ceremony.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony today. Mr Kharge will attend in his capacity as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, the Congress said in a statement. This decision follows consultations with several INDIA bloc leaders yesterday.

Trinamool Congress, an INDIA Bloc partner, will not attend the ceremony.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) convened yesterday and urged Rahul Gandhi to accept the role of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. While Mr Gandhi deferred his decision to take the mantle, party leader Sonia Gandhi was confirmed as the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party.

"Rahul Gandhi is the best person to lead this campaign inside the Parliament, this is what the CWC's view was...the entire CWC feels for a better and strong vigilant Opposition, those who want to protect the Constitution also, should be safe under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi as a Leader of Opposition, this is what the CWC resolution is," said Congress general secretary KC Venugopal.

"Rahul Gandhi said he respects the sentiments of the CWC members and told them that he would take a decision on it very soon," he added.

Mr Kharge said the Lok Sabha election results is a "decisive rejection" of the politics of divisiveness and hate. "We could not repeat our performance in states where we had previously done well in Vidhan Sabha elections and formed the government," he said. "We have to take urgent remedial measures."

Following an extensive three-hour deliberation on the party's electoral performance and the roadmap ahead, the CWC charted a course of action. It resolved to establish dedicated committees tasked with evaluating the party's performance across all states, including those under its governance, where poll outcomes fell short of expectations.

PM Modi is poised to take the oath on Sunday for a third consecutive term, leading a coalition government after two complete tenures where the BJP held a majority independently.

The ceremony will see the presence of dignitaries including Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Seychelles Vice-President Ahmed Afif, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', and Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay.