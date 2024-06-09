The 7 New Faces In Modi 3.0

PM Narendra Modi will head a cabinet that emphasises on continuity and experience, while also rewarding partners in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)

PM Narendra Modi's new cabinet took oath today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath today for a third consecutive term along with 71 ministers of the new coalition government. Modi 3.0 rewarded partners in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government with cabinet berths.

Here is a list of new faces in Modi 3.0

  1. Jitin Prasada: he served as Public Works Department Minister in the Uttar Pradesh government. He is the MP from Pilibhit.

  2. CR Patil: he is the Gujarat BJP chief. He is a four-time MP from Gujarat's Nasvari.

  3. Suresh Gopi: he is the BJP's first MP from Kerala. The actor-turned-politician won from Thrissur.

  4. Bandi Sanjay: he is former BJP chief of Telangana, and an MP from Karimnagar.

  5. Ravneet Bittu: he is a BJP leader who lost the election from Ludhiana.

  6. Shivraj Singh Chouhan: he is the longest-serving Chief Miniter of Madhya Pradesh. He is the MP from Vidisha.

  7. Manohar Lal Khattar: he is the former Chief Minister of Haryana, and the MP from Karnal.



