The 7 New Faces In Modi 3.0

New Delhi:
PM Narendra Modi's new cabinet took oath today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath today for a third consecutive term along with 71 ministers of the new coalition government. Modi 3.0 rewarded partners in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government with cabinet berths.
Here is a list of new faces in Modi 3.0
Jitin Prasada: he served as Public Works Department Minister in the Uttar Pradesh government. He is the MP from Pilibhit.
CR Patil: he is the Gujarat BJP chief. He is a four-time MP from Gujarat's Nasvari.
Suresh Gopi: he is the BJP's first MP from Kerala. The actor-turned-politician won from Thrissur.
Bandi Sanjay: he is former BJP chief of Telangana, and an MP from Karimnagar.
Ravneet Bittu: he is a BJP leader who lost the election from Ludhiana.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan: he is the longest-serving Chief Miniter of Madhya Pradesh. He is the MP from Vidisha.
Manohar Lal Khattar: he is the former Chief Minister of Haryana, and the MP from Karnal.