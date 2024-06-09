The 7 New Faces In Modi 3.0

Jitin Prasada: he served as Public Works Department Minister in the Uttar Pradesh government. He is the MP from Pilibhit.

CR Patil: he is the Gujarat BJP chief. He is a four-time MP from Gujarat's Nasvari.

Suresh Gopi: he is the BJP's first MP from Kerala. The actor-turned-politician won from Thrissur.

Bandi Sanjay: he is former BJP chief of Telangana, and an MP from Karimnagar.

Ravneet Bittu: he is a BJP leader who lost the election from Ludhiana.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan: he is the longest-serving Chief Miniter of Madhya Pradesh. He is the MP from Vidisha.