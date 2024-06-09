Modi 3.0 Swearing-In Today: List Of Leaders Likely To Get Minister Posts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take oath today for a record third term, along with with several ministers who will be a part of the new cabinet. The National Democratic Alliance won 293 seats in the Lok Sabha polls and the Bharatiya Janata Party is expected to give out some positions to its allies.

Here is a tentative list of MPs who could take oath with PM Modi today at the Rashtrapati Bhavan:

Amit Shah - BJP

Rajnath Singh - BJP

Nitin Gadkari - BJP

Jyotiraditya Scindia - BJP

Arjun Ram Meghwal - BJP

Raksha Khadse - BJP

Jitendra Singh - BJP

Kiren Rijuju - BJP

Mansukh Mandavia - BJP

Ashwini Vaishnavaw - BJP

Hardeep Puri - BJP

G Kishan Reddy - BJP

Hardeep Singh Puri - BJP

Shivraj Singh Chouhan - BJP

Rao Indrajit Singh - BJP

Shantanu Thakur - BJP

Bandi Sanjay - BJP

BL Verma - BJP

Shobha Karandlaje - BJP

Ravneet Singh Bittu - BJP

Sarbananda Sonowal - BJP

Manohar Lal Khattar - BJP

Harsh Malhotra - BJP

Nityananda Rai - BJP

Ajay Tamta - BJP

Savitri Thakur - BJP

Dharmendra Pradhan - BJP

Nirmala Sitharaman - BJP

Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjrappu - Telugu Desam Party

Chandrasekhar Pemmasani - Telugu Desam Party

Ramdas Athawale - Republican Party of India (A)

Anupriya Patel - Apna Dal

Jayant Chaudhary - Rashtriya Lok Dal

Jitan Ram Manjhi - Hindustani Awam Morcha

Ram Nath Thakur - Janata Dal (United)

Chirag Paswan - Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)

HD Kumaraswamy - Janata Dal (Secular)

Prataprao Jadhav - Shiv Sena

Several top leaders from India's neighbourhood and Indian Ocean region will be attending PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony, keeping in line with India's 'Neighbourhood First' vision, a government official confirmed on Saturday.

The leaders who will be participating in PM Modi's oath ceremony include Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Maldivian President Muizzu, Seychelles Vice President Ahmed Afif, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Mauritius PM Jugnauth, Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, among others.