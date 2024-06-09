Modi 3.0 Swearing-In Today: List Of Leaders Likely To Get Minister Posts

New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take oath today for a record third term, along with with several ministers who will be a part of the new cabinet. The National Democratic Alliance won 293 seats in the Lok Sabha polls and the Bharatiya Janata Party is expected to give out some positions to its allies.
Here is a tentative list of MPs who could take oath with PM Modi today at the Rashtrapati Bhavan:
- Amit Shah - BJP
- Rajnath Singh - BJP
- Nitin Gadkari - BJP
- Jyotiraditya Scindia - BJP
- Arjun Ram Meghwal - BJP
- Raksha Khadse - BJP
- Jitendra Singh - BJP
- Kiren Rijuju - BJP
- Mansukh Mandavia - BJP
- Ashwini Vaishnavaw - BJP
- Hardeep Puri - BJP
- G Kishan Reddy - BJP
- Shivraj Singh Chouhan - BJP
- Rao Indrajit Singh - BJP
- Shantanu Thakur - BJP
- Bandi Sanjay - BJP
- BL Verma - BJP
- Shobha Karandlaje - BJP
- Ravneet Singh Bittu - BJP
- Sarbananda Sonowal - BJP
- Manohar Lal Khattar - BJP
- Harsh Malhotra - BJP
- Nityananda Rai - BJP
- Ajay Tamta - BJP
- Savitri Thakur - BJP
- Dharmendra Pradhan - BJP
- Nirmala Sitharaman - BJP
- Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjrappu - Telugu Desam Party
- Chandrasekhar Pemmasani - Telugu Desam Party
- Ramdas Athawale - Republican Party of India (A)
- Anupriya Patel - Apna Dal
- Jayant Chaudhary - Rashtriya Lok Dal
- Jitan Ram Manjhi - Hindustani Awam Morcha
- Ram Nath Thakur - Janata Dal (United)
- Chirag Paswan - Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)
- HD Kumaraswamy - Janata Dal (Secular)
- Prataprao Jadhav - Shiv Sena
Several top leaders from India's neighbourhood and Indian Ocean region will be attending PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony, keeping in line with India's 'Neighbourhood First' vision, a government official confirmed on Saturday.
The leaders who will be participating in PM Modi's oath ceremony include Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Maldivian President Muizzu, Seychelles Vice President Ahmed Afif, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Mauritius PM Jugnauth, Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, among others.