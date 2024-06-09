The 10 Big Names From Previous Cabinet Who Are In Modi 3.0

New Delhi:
PM Narendra Modi met leaders of the NDA ahead of the oath ceremony
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new cabinet with a mix of old and new faces was sworn in today. He will head a cabinet that emphasises on continuity and experience, while also rewarding partners in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
Here are the 10 big names who continue in Modi 3.0
Amit Shah: he was Home Minister in the previous government. He is the BJP MP from Gujarat's Gandhinagar.
Rajnath Singh: he was Home Minister in Modi 1.0 and Defence Minister in the previous government. Mr Singh is the MP from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.
Nirmala Sitharaman: she served as Commerce Minister, and Defence Minister in Modi 1.0. She was Finance Minister in the previous government. She is a Rajya Sabha MP.
S Jaishankar: he was External Affairs Minister in Modi 2.0. He is a Rajya Sabha MP.
Nitin Gadkari: he was Minister of Rural Development, Water Resources, and Shipping in the first Modi cabinet. He served as Minister of Road Transport and Highways, and Small and Medium Enterprises in Modi 2.0. He is the MP from Maharashtra's Nagpur.
Piyush Goyal: he held multiple portfolios in Modi 1.0, from Corporate Affairs to Finance and New and Renewable Energy. He served as Minister of Railways, Commerce and Industry, and Consumer Affairs in Modi 2.0. He was the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha.
Dharmendra Pradhan: he was Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas in the first cabinet of PM Modi. He served as Minister of Skill Development, Steel, and Education in Modi 2.0. He is an MP from Odisha's Sambhalpur.
Ashwini Vaishnaw: he was inducted in 2021, and was made Minister of Railways and Communications in 2021. He is a Rajya Sabha MP.
Bhupender Yadav: he was inducted in 2021, and served as Minister of Environment, Labour, and Employment. He is the MP from Rajasthan's Alwar.
Kiren Rijiju: he served as Minister of State for Home, Minority Affairs, and Youth Affairs in Modi 1.0. He held Law, and Earth Sciences in Modi 2.0. He is the MP from Arunachal West seat.