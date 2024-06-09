Raksha Khadse, MP From Maharashtra, Likely In Modi 3.0 Cabinet: 5 Points

Raksha Khadse, MP from Raver in Maharashtra

Raksha Khadse won the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket from Raver, Maharashtra. As Narendra Modi and close to 30 ministers will take oath today at Rashtrapati Bhavan, it will be interesting to see if Raksha Khadse gets a cabinet berth.

Who is Raksha Khadse?

– Raksha Khadse is a two-time MP from Raver. She became the youngest MP after winning the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections. Ms Khadse was re-elected in 2019.

– As per her social media bio, Ms Khadse is “ Passionate About Women Empowerment, Child Education & Farmers Welfare.”

– Ms Khadse's father-in-law Eknath Khadse is a senior BJP leader and former Leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

– Raksha Khadse started her political journey in 2010. She became the Sarpanch of Tal-Muktainagar in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district.

– She holds a bachelor's degree in Computer Science.

– Her husband Nikhil Khadse allegedly died by suicide in 2013. He was 37.