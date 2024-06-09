Close Call In Mumbai, IndiGo Touchdown-Air India Take-Off On Same Runway

A video shows the IndiGo jet landing on the runway as an Air India plane takes off

Hundreds of passengers had an extremely close call at Mumbai airport yesterday after an IndiGo aircraft touched down on the same runway from which an Air India jet was taking off.

In a swift response, aviation regular Directorate of Civil Aviation has launched a probe and derostered the Air Traffic Control official on duty.

In a video that has emerged on social media, both the planes are seen on the same runway. As the Air India jet takes off, the IndiGo plane is seen landing.

IndiGo has said in a statement that the pilot of the Indore-Mumbai flight 6E 6053 followed the ATC's instructions. "On Jun 8, 2024 IndiGo flight 6E 6053 from Indore was given landing clearance by ATC at Mumbai Airport. The Pilot in Command continued the approach and landing and followed ATC instructions. At IndiGo, passenger safety is paramount to us, and we have reported the incident as per procedure," it has said.