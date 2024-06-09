Motorcyclist Killed As Signboard Falls On Him Amid Rains In Maharashtra: Cops

An accidental death report was registered, police said (Representational)

A 29-year-old man was killed after a signboard collapsed on him amid strong winds and rains in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred near Ahmedpur on Saturday evening, an official said.

The victim, Dnyaneshwar Balaji Sake, a resident of Ashta, was travelling to Shirur-Tajband on his motorcycle, he said.

The signboard displaying direction and distance on the highway collapsed due to strong winds and rain when he was passing under it, the official said.

An accidental death report was registered, he added.

