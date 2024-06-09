Who Is Jayant Chaudhary, A Probable Minister Of Modi 3.0 Government

Jayant Chaudhary joined the NDA in February this year

Narendra Modi will take oath today at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The ceremony will take place at 7 pm. He will be the first three-term Prime Minister after Congress stalwart Jawaharlal Nehru.

More than 1,000 officers have been deployed around the area by Delhi Police for the grand event. Meanwhile, three-layered security has been put in place at Rashtrapati Bhawan where Narendra Modi will be administered the oath of office by President Droupadi Murmu.

While the nation gears up for Narendra Modi's Swearing-In Ceremony, let's take a closer look at Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary.

Mr Chaudhary joined the NDA after his grandfather Chaudhary Charan Singh, who served as the 5th Prime Minister of India, was posthumously honoured with Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour in the country, in February this year.

Mr Chaudhary was earlier associated with Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party. He joined hands with NDA ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Who is Jayant Chaudhary?