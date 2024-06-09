Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur, Narayan Rane Not In Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Sources

Smriti Irani had defeated Congress's Rahul Gandhi in his family bastion five years ago

BJP leaders and former Union Minister Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur, and Narayan Rane will not be part of Modi 3.0 cabinet, sources have said.

Ms Irani had lost the Lok Sabha election from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi by over 1.6 lakh votes to Congress loyalist Kishori Lal Sharma. She was Women and Child Development Minister in the second term of the Modi government.

She had defeated Congress's Rahul Gandhi in his family bastion five years ago.

Mr Thakur, who won the general election from Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur, held the sports, and information and broadcasting portfolios. Sources said he will not be a part of the Union Cabinet in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's latest alliance government.

Mr Rane was Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Minister in Modi 2.0. He won the Lok Sabha election from Maharashtra's Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg.

Some of the BJP leaders who are part of the Modi 3.0 cabinet are: Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar, Nitin Gadkari, Mansukh Mandaviya, Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhupendra Yadav, Prahlad Joshi, Kiren Rijiju, CR Paatil, L Murugan, Hardeep Puri, ML Khattar, Shivraj Chouhan, Gajendra Shekhawat, Suresh Gopi, and Jitin Prasada.

The leaders from other parties in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) include HD Kumaraswamy, Jayant Chaudhary, Pratap Jadhav, Ram Mohan Naidu, Sudesh Mahato, and Lallan Singh.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who lost to Shashi Tharoor in a close contest, is also likely to be missing from the new government. However, a big majority of the outgoing ministers are set to continue, according to the visuals of the meeting.