Chargesheet Filed Against Naxalite In Chhattisgarh BJP Leader Murder Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charge-sheeted a naxalite in a case related to the killing of BJP leader Ratan Dubey by armed members of the CPI (Maoist) in Chhattisgarh, an official statement issued on Thursday said.

The charge-sheet was filed on Wednesday at the NIA Special Court at Jagdalpur against Dhansingh Korram alias Sukhdev Korram, an active member of the proscribed organisation, it said.

On November 4 last year, Mr Dubey was hacked to death with an axe by unknown members of the CPI (Maoist) during an assembly election campaign in a crowded weekly market at Koushalnar village in Narayanpur, the NIA statement said.

The NIA, which had taken over the investigation into the case in February, found that Sukhdev Korram was actively involved in the conspiracy related to the targeted killing of Mr Dubey.

The conspiracy was aimed at disrupting the free and fair state assembly election process and to spread terror among the local people, the statement said.

The accused, who was arrested on December 10 last year, had collected details of the victim and had informed the assailants about his presence in the Koushalnar weekly market, the probe agency said.

During the commission of the crime, Sukhdev Korram threw pamphlets of CPI (Maoist) at the place of the attack and escaped, according to the NIA probe into the matter.

