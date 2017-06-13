Pics From Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri's Dinner Date With Shweta Bachchan Nanda Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri started their week by catching up with their friends like Shweta Nanda, Maheep Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar

72 Shares EMAIL PRINT Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri in Mumbai. New Delhi: Highlights Gauri Khan aced a casual dinner party look in a black top and denims Shah Rukh Khan was spotted arriving separately Maheep Kapoor looked chic while Shweta Nanda opted for a casual look Jab Harry Met Sejal, almost set to begin. Actor Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Nanda, designer Maheep Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor's wife) and their friend Kaajal Anand joined Shah Rukh and Gauri for dinner. Here are some pictures from their dinner get-together.



Take notes from Gauri Khan for your next casual dinner party. A black layered top and denims with hair tied in a top knot, is one way to impress your friends the next time you see them.

Gauri Khan in Mumbai

Shweta Nanda's approach was inclined towards casual. She wore a grey tee and track pants with a blue jacket. Maheep Kapoor also scored high on our fashion-meter; after all, you can never go wrong in an LBD and sleek black heels. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar teamed a black top with grey palazzos.





Here are pics of Shah Rukh Khan outside the restaurant:





Shah Rukh Khan's next Jab Harry Met Sejal co-stars Anushka Sharma and the Imtiaz Ali-directed film is all set to release on August 4. Shah Rukh



After Jab Harry Met Sejal, Shah Rukh and Anushka will get busy filming Aanand L Rai's untitled project, in which SRK plays the role of a dwarf. The film also features their Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-star Katrina Kaif.



