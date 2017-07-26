Party Like Mother, We Should Never Forget Her: Venkaiah Naidu To Workers

NDA's vice presidential candidate M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday suggested the BJP workers that the party was like "mother" and they should never forget her."Fondly reminisce days I spent with @BJP4India. My advice to party workers is - The party is like mother & we should never forget our mother," he said in a tweet.Mr Naidu also met with around 40 BJP central office staff, including drivers, sweepers and telephone operators, at his residence in Delhi.He also posted a picture of him with the party workers and staff."Sharing some happy moments as I bid farewell to entire staff of BJP central office right from attendants, drivers, workers & other officials.""It has been a great experience to work with all of them when I was General Secretary, @BJP4India Party National President and a Minister," Mr Naidu said in a series of tweets.