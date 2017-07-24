Parts of Gujarat Submerged In Neck-Deep Waters, Rescue Operations On

Gujarat has so far received almost 56.61% of the total expected rainfall.

Heavy rains battered Banaskantha, Sabarkantha and parts of Valsad districts in Gujarat. Dhanera and Deesa towns in Banaskantha district were the worst affected where residential colonies continue to be submerged in water. Rescue operations are on in Kalol of Gandhinagar and Deodar of Banskantha as both places received eight inches of rain in the last two days, an official said.The Meteorological department has predicted extremely heavy rain in Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Patan and Mehsana districts today.According to the state Director of Relief, AJ Shah, around 7,000 people have been shifted to safer places. Food packets are being arranged at temporary relief camps. Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Air Force and other rescue agencies have been deployed to facilitate rescue work.Yesterday, the Indian Air Force safely evacuated a woman who had just delivered twins and another pregnant woman from Nana Matra village in Rajkot district of Gujarat which was cut off due to the floods.Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who has stationed himself in state flood control room to supervise flood operations, conducted an aerial survey of the inundated Surendranagar. Mr Rupani held a meeting with officials and asked the administration to help people as heavy rains are expected till July 29.Transport has been brought to a standstill in the state as 19 state highways and 102 roads are closed due to waterlogging.According to the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), Gujarat has so far received almost 56.61 per cent of the total expected rainfall.Rains lashed several parts of the country, even as the situation in deluge-ravaged Assam showed signs of improvement. Heavy showers were also witnessed in parts of West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh.