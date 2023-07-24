Watch: Lion Takes A Casual Stroll In Rain-Battered Gujarat's Junagadh

The video shows the big cat walking down the road as vehicles pass by.

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows a lion casually walking on a flyover in Gujarat's Junagadh amid heavy rainfall. The video shows the big cat walking down the road as vehicles pass by.

Posted by former cricketer Syed Saba Karim on Twitter, the video shows a lion walking calmly walking on the road. Mr Karim in the caption wrote, "Gujarat is battered with incessant rains with the flood-like situation in many cities. Even, the King of the Jungle is forced to relocate from its habitat. Pray to God for a speedy recovery and normalisation of the cities affected."

See the video here:

Gujarat is battered with incessant rains with flood like situation in many cities. Even, King of the Jungle is forced to relocate from it's habitat. Pray to God 🙏 for a speedy recovery and normalisation of the cities affected#GujaratRain#GujaratRainspic.twitter.com/5YORSAJnEN — Syed Saba Karim (@SyedSabaKarim5) July 23, 2023

Since being posted, the video has amassed over 3,000 views with several comments.

A user wrote, "The king roaming to see his kingdom's misery."

Another user wrote, "Hope the wildlife is safe and is being taken care of. This feels sad."

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Gujarat in the next 24 hours. It has been informed that the state would witness more than 20 cm of rainfall and it may continue at isolated places.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red, orange, and yellow alerts for various Gujarat districts till July 24.

Due to heavy rains in Junagadh district, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel had cancelled all his programs and called an emergency meeting on Saturday.

In Junagadh, several cattle and vehicles washed away in a heavy water flow as incessant rainfall triggered severe flooding in residential areas.

In the past few days, Gujarat experienced relentless heavy rainfall, resulting in floods in low-lying regions of Saurashtra and Kutch on Wednesday. Furthermore, Rajkot faced severe waterlogging due to continuous and heavy rain on Thursday.



