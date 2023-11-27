20 Killed In Lightning Strikes Amid Rain Fury In Gujarat

According to the IMD, the rainfall is expected to subside on Monday.

At least 20 people have been killed in lightning strikes and crops damaged in several areas after unseasonal rains battered Gujarat on Sunday, officials said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid condolences to the families of the victims and said the local administration was engaged in relief work.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of many people due to bad weather and lightning in various cities of Gujarat. I express my deepest condolences for the irreparable loss to those who lost their loved ones in this tragedy. The local administration is engaged in relief work, praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," Mr Shah wrote in Gujarati on X.

ગુજરાતના વિવિધ શહેરોમાં ખરાબ હવામાન અને વીજળી પડવાને કારણે અનેક લોકોના મોતના સમાચારથી ખૂબ જ દુઃખ અનુભવુ છું. આ દુર્ઘટનામાં જેમણે પોતાના પ્રિયજનોને ગુમાવ્યા છે તેમની ન પૂરી શકાય તેવી ખોટ પર હું તેમના પ્રત્યે મારી ઊંડી સંવેદના વ્યક્ત કરું છું. સ્થાનિક વહીવટીતંત્ર રાહત કાર્યમાં… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 26, 2023

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rainfall is expected to subside on Monday, while being concentrated in some parts of south Gujarat and Saurashtra districts.

Data from the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) reveals that rainfall was recorded in 234 out of Gujarat's 252 talukas on Sunday. Districts like Surat, Surendranagar, Kheda, Tapi, Bharuch, and Amreli witnessed particularly heavy rainfall, with amounts ranging from 50 to 117 mm in a mere 16 hours.

The IMD said a cyclonic circulation is positioned over northeast Arabian Sea, extending its influence over the Saurashtra and Kutch regions.