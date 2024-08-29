'Nothing Left To Live For': Gujarat Man After Rs 50 Lakh Audi Drowns In Rain

The user explained that there was up to eight feet water outside his house.

After days of nonstop rain, parts of Gujarat, including Vadodara, saw significant waterlogging. Over 18,000 people were evacuated and over 300 individuals were rescued in several regions as a result of rain-related accidents. Twenty-nine people have died in rain-related incidents since the deluge started on Sunday. Further, the India Meteorological Department has sent out an alert for very heavy rainfall till August 30.

Amid this, a man stated that the excessive rainfall caused him to lose three cars to waterlogging. The resident from Vadodara posted pictures of his three cars stuck in several inches of water on Reddit. As per the post, a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, a Ford EcoSport, and an Audi A6 that retails for over Rs 50 lakh, were damaged by an overnight period of intense downpour.

"There's nothing left to live for anymore...All the 3 cars mentioned in my flair are now gone," he wrote in the caption of the post alongside the images of the cars almost drowned in the water.

In the comments section, the user explained that there was up to eight feet water outside his house and nobody could come to tow the vehicles. "This is like the 3rd time I'm facing this. Twice in my previous society (with completely different cars) and the first time in 4 years at this new place. Theres 7-8 ft water outside no one can come in till the water goes down," he added.

Further, he explained that the water "has seeped 7 inches by far now into my house and almost 4 feet outside my house." He said, "The whole area or the whole city has been affected."

Since being shared, the post has amassed over a thousand reactions on the platform.

"I wish we could hold municipal corporations accountable for waterlogging of this magnitude. It's done in the UK. This is the only we can make sure we get the service we deserve. Just heartbreaking seeing cars ruined for no fault of our own," said a user.

"I was stuck in a flood with my car running and the water reached almost my windows when it stopped. And I couldn't do anything. Thankfully people saw me and pushed my car out of the water. This happened in 2018. 2 months of engine repair and some money helped me get my car back in action. So I wouldn't say all is lost. As long as you're alive and healthy, nothing in this world is lost," wrote another.

A third person said, "Similar situation here in Ahmedabad. you need a boat to get around the city."

A user said, "wouldn't wish this on my worst enemy. sorry for the loss op"