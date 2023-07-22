Video: Cars Swept Away In Flooded Gujarat City

The roads in Navsari are flooded. Reports say weekend traffic has been affected. Visuals from Junagadh show water overflowing towards a residential area from what appears to be a river.

Several cars are seen being swept away by the strong currents of the overflowing water in Junagadh. Dwarka, Bhawnagar and Bharuch districts received very heavy rainfall from 8.30 am to 4 pm today.

The state emergency operation centre in Gandhinagar reported Navsari received the highest amount of rainfall at 303 mm, while Junagadh received 219 mm rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted "very heavy rainfall" is expected in Saurashtra and Kutch region on July 24.

The IMD said the "very heavy rain" would likely lead to "localised flooding" and asked people to avoid going to areas prone to water-accumulation and to stay away from vulnerable structures.

The IMD also tweeted Gujarat region can expect heavy to very heavy rainfall on July 23 and 24.

The weather office said Gujarat is likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall between 115 mm to 204 mm.

The IMD has also forecast heavy rain in neighbouring Maharashtra. Twenty-six people have died in a landslide at Irshalwadi hamlet in Maharashtra's Raigad district.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other government agencies are looking for survivors and clearing debris at the landslide site, located in a hilly terrain, as the operation entered its third day today.