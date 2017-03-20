On Day 1, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Tough Talk For Top Cop: 10 Points

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with police chief over BSP leader's killing
Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath, the new Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, began his first day at work today with a meeting with the state police chief over the killing of a politician of Mayawati's BSP. "Be vigilant", he reportedly told police chief Javeed Ahmed while asking for a plan to tackle crime in UP. The 44-year-old priest-politician took oath on Sunday with two deputies - Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma - and 44 other ministers. Adityanath, who always wears saffron robes, has said his government will work for all sections of the society without any discrimination.
Here are 10 points on Yogi Adityanath taking charge:
Sources say in his meeting with the Uttar Pradesh police chief, Chief Minister Adityanath expressed concern over the killing of a BSP leader in Allahabad last night.
Yogi Adityanath, say sources, ordered Mr Ahmed to come up with a blueprint for better policing in Uttar Pradesh within 15 days, after consulting with police officers of all districts.
Yogi Adityanath also met the Chief Secretary, the state's top bureaucrat, at the VVIP guest house where he is currently staying. He is expected to meet principal secretaries of all departments.
In his first big anti-corruption move, he has asked all his ministers to submit to him details of their assets and wealth within 15 days.
Ministers have also been warned against speaking to the media except through Shrikant Sharma and Siddharth Nath Singh, who will be spokespersons for the UP government.
The two seniormost lawmakers of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh will be in charge of training other elected members on how to coordinate with the government. The BJP won 315 seats in the 403-member UP assembly and many of its lawmakers are first-timers.
A meeting with all departmental secretaries is also among his appointments today. Since his takeover, there has been speculation of a bureaucratic shuffle.