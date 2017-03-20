On Day 1, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Tough Talk For Top Cop: 10 Points

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with police chief over BSP leader's killing

Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath, the new Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, began his first day at work today with a meeting with the state police chief over the killing of a politician of Mayawati's BSP. "Be vigilant", he reportedly told police chief Javeed Ahmed while asking for a plan to tackle crime in UP. The 44-year-old priest-politician took oath on Sunday with two deputies - Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma - and 44 other ministers. Adityanath, who always wears saffron robes, has said his government will work for all sections of the society without any discrimination.