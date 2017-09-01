Now Honeypreet Insan, Ram Rahim's 'Daughter', Wanted By Cops. Airports Alerted Honeypreet Insan has been charged with sedition for allegedly plotting the self-appointed guru's escape from a court in Panchkula where he was held guilty.

77 Shares EMAIL PRINT Honeypreet was a constant companion of Ram Rahim right until he was jailed last week. New Delhi: Honeypreet Insan, the adopted daughter of so-called spiritual leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, is being hunted by the Haryana police, which today issued an alert at airports and other exit points for her.



A constant companion of Ram Rahim right until he was jailed last week for raping two followers,



was seen with the 50-year-old Dera Sacha Sauda chief in court, holding his bags, and she stayed with him as he was flown to a Rohtak jail in a special government chopper.



Reports suggest she also clashed with the jail authorities, demanding to be allowed to stay with the Baba in jail. Ram Rahim claimed that she was an "acupressure specialist" who would help ease his chronic back pain.



The Haryana police have revealed how they stymied an attempt by Ram Rahim's "commandos" to free him.



Soon after he was declared guilty by the court, Ram Rahim demanded a "red bag" that he had brought from Sirsa, the main base of his Dera Sacha Sauda sect.



"The Dera chief demanded the bag, saying his clothes were in it. It was actually a signal for his men to spread the news of his conviction among supporters so that they could resort to causing disturbance," Inspector General of Police KK Rao told reporters.



The policemen were also suspicious when Ram Rahim and his "adopted daughter" kept lingering in the corridor of the Panchkula court complex and appeared to be buying time. It appeared that they were waiting for mobs of supporters.

Honeypreet was seen accompanying Ram Rahim Singh in the chopper in which he was flown to Rohtak.



A route change was devised to take Ram Rahim to the chopper site without incident.



It was a tense cat-and-mouse game until Ram Rahim was inside the special chopper that was to take him to the Rohtak jail.



's original name is Priyanka Taneja. On Social media, she describes herself as "Papa's angel, philanthropist, director, editor and actress". She also refers to the Dera chief as "Rockstar Papa".



Honeypreet Insan, the adopted daughter of so-called spiritual leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, is being hunted by the Haryana police, which today issued an alert at airports and other exit points for her.A constant companion of Ram Rahim right until he was jailed last week for raping two followers, Honeypreet Insan has been charged with sedition for allegedly plotting the self-appointed guru's escape from a court in Panchkula where he was held guilty. Honeypreet was seen with the 50-year-old Dera Sacha Sauda chief in court, holding his bags, and she stayed with him as he was flown to a Rohtak jail in a special government chopper.Reports suggest she also clashed with the jail authorities, demanding to be allowed to stay with the Baba in jail. Ram Rahim claimed that she was an "acupressure specialist" who would help ease his chronic back pain.The Haryana police have revealed how they stymied an attempt by Ram Rahim's "commandos" to free him.Soon after he was declared guilty by the court, Ram Rahim demanded a "red bag" that he had brought from Sirsa, the main base of his Dera Sacha Sauda sect."The Dera chief demanded the bag, saying his clothes were in it. It was actually a signal for his men to spread the news of his conviction among supporters so that they could resort to causing disturbance," Inspector General of Police KK Rao told reporters.The policemen were also suspicious when Ram Rahim and his "adopted daughter" kept lingering in the corridor of the Panchkula court complex and appeared to be buying time. It appeared that they were waiting for mobs of supporters.When the police tried to shift Ram Rahim from his SUV to the car of a police officer, his security guards ringed around him.A route change was devised to take Ram Rahim to the chopper site without incident.It was a tense cat-and-mouse game until Ram Rahim was inside the special chopper that was to take him to the Rohtak jail. Honeypreet 's original name is Priyanka Taneja. On Social media, she describes herself as "Papa's angel, philanthropist, director, editor and actress". She also refers to the Dera chief as "Rockstar Papa".