'Too Late': Prashant Kishor Tells INDIA Bloc Of Missed Chances To Beat BJP

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor spoke exclusively to NDTV.

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor has scoffed at the Congress-led INDIA bloc's chances of defeating the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, arguing the opposition grouping had thrice failed to capitalise when Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government was on the backfoot.

"By the time INDIA bloc came into action, it was too late... the BJP had already recovered space it lost," Mr Kishor, who orchestrated winning campaigns for three members of the opposition group - the Trinamool, the Congress, and the DMK - told NDTV on Tuesday.

Mr Kishor also criticised the INDIA bloc's failure to announce a common prime ministerial candidate - something the BJP has also pounced on - and suggested this told the voters the opposition group "does not have a reliable face... or a strong narrative against the BJP".

He also criticised the group for failing to act after it was formed in June last year.

The INDIA bloc declared then its purpose was to defeat the BJP in every election, including the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, but failed to find common ground in five state elections held in November. In fact, sharp disagreements between the Congress and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party over the sharing of six seats in Madhya Pradesh made the headlines.

The Congress was thumped by the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, after which Trinamool boss and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Mr Yadav both criticised the larger party. The Trinamool had its own seat-share problems with the Congress, which resulted in Ms Banerjee fighting this election on her own, and potentially splitting votes in the BJP's favour.

In recent days, however, she has stressed that she remains a part of the INDIA bloc.