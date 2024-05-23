10 Naturally Cooling Foods To Eat In Rotation This Summer

Coconut water is packed with electrolytes and is extremely hydrating

Some foods are naturally cooling and can help us stay cool in the summer due to their high water content, hydrating properties, and the presence of certain compounds that promote a cooling effect on the body. Foods like cucumbers, watermelon, and melons are rich in water, which helps keep the body hydrated and regulate temperature. Consuming these foods fresh in salads, smoothies, or as snacks can effectively help maintain a cooler body temperature during the hot summer months. In this article, we share a list of cooling foods you must add to your summer diet.

Here's a list of 10 naturally cooling foods to add to your summer diet:

1. Cucumber

Cucumbers have high water content, which keeps the body hydrated and helps regulate body temperature. Eat raw in salads, add slices to water for a refreshing drink, or make a cucumber smoothie.

2. Watermelon

Rich in water and electrolytes, watermelon helps keep you hydrated and cool. Enjoy it fresh as a snack, blend into a smoothie, or make a refreshing watermelon salad with mint and feta.

3. Mint

Mint has a cooling effect on the body due to its menthol content, which can trigger cooling sensations. Add fresh mint leaves to water, tea, salads, or smoothies. You can also make a refreshing mint chutney or yogurt dip.

4. Coconut water

Coconut water is packed with electrolytes and is extremely hydrating, helping to maintain the body's fluid balance. Drink it chilled directly from the coconut or from a store-bought container, preferably without added sugars.

5. Yogurt

Yogurt is cooling and soothing, with probiotics that aid digestion and keep the body cool from the inside. Enjoy it as a snack with fruits, make a yogurt smoothie, or use it as a base for cold soups like tzatziki.

6. Citrus fruits

These fruits are rich in vitamin C and have high water content, aiding hydration and cooling. Eat them fresh, squeeze the juice into water, or make a citrus fruit salad. Lemonade is also a great option.

7. Leafy greens

Leafy greens have high water content and are light on the stomach, which helps in keeping the body cool. Eat them fresh in salads, add to smoothies, or make light wraps.

8. Berries

Berries have high water content and antioxidants, which help in reducing body heat. Eat them fresh as a snack, add to yogurt or smoothies, or make a berry salad.

9. Melons

Similar to watermelon, these melons have high water content, which helps in keeping the body hydrated. Enjoy fresh melon slices, blend into smoothies, or make a mixed melon salad.

10. Aloe vera

Aloe vera has cooling and hydrating properties, both when applied to the skin and when consumed. Mix aloe vera gel (ensure it's food grade) into water or smoothies. You can also add it to salads or juices.

Incorporating these naturally cooling foods into your diet can help you stay hydrated and cool during the hot summer months. Enjoy these foods in their freshest forms for the best results.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.