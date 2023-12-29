YouTuber Sued Over 'How Ram Rahim Made A Fool Of His Followers' Video

Gurmeet Singh Ram Rahim is serving a jail term for rape (File)

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice on a suit for injunction filed by Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh against Youtuber Shyam Meera Singh. Gurmeet Ram Rahim has sought a direction for deletion of a video uploaded by Mr Singh.

Vacation Justice Shailender Kaur issued notice on the petition moved by Ram Rahim against Shyam Meera Singh and listed the matter for hearing on Saturday.

He has also sought direction to Shyam Meera Singh to delete the video in question.

It is alleged that the respondent Shyam Singh uploaded a video on YouTube titled 'How Ram Rahim made a fool of his followers'.

The alleged video was uploaded on December 17. Before moving to the High Court, a legal notice was also served upon Singh. Despite this, Mr Singh refused to take down the video, the counsel further submitted.

Counsel for Ram Rahim submitted before the bench that the video in question is defamatory and disparaging.

It was argued by the counsel that Mr Singh is a habitual offender and an FIR was lodged in Uttar Pradesh against him for insulting the UP Chief Minister.

Earlier, Mr Singh was with a news channel and he was fired, the counsel claimed.

