No Political Pressure On Chandigarh Police In Stalking Case: Kirron Kher BJP parliamentarian KIrron Kher denied allegations the accused were allegedly shown leniency since one of them is related to the state BJP chief

1 Share EMAIL PRINT BJP MP Kirron Kher said the woman and her family will get justice (File) Chandigarh: There is no political pressure on the Chandigarh Police in the stalking case involving the son of Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala, BJP parliamentarian Kirron Kher said today. Vikas Barala, 23, and his friend have been accused of



Ms Kher denied allegations the accused were allegedly shown leniency since one of them is related to the state BJP leader. "The police are under no political pressure; this is absolutely baseless. The Chandigarh Police are doing their job as any professional force does," she said.



"During police investigation if something else comes up, I am sure police will follow through," Ms Kher said.



She said security will be further strengthened in Chandigarh so that such incidents are not repeated. On allegations that CCTV footage was missing, Ms Kher said, "These people who are saying about footage going missing are making wild allegations. The police have assured the victim and her family that wherever CCTV cameras are installed and any footage that the cameras would have captured is going to be kept secure."



Assuring the victim and her family that justice would be done, Ms Kher said, "As a mother, I can understand the sentiments of the victim's family at this time. Whatever is legal and correct in this case, will be done."





