AAP's Atishi Summoned Over MLAs Poaching Claim Against BJP

Atishi had also claimed that the BJP had offered her to switch sides

AAP leader Atishi has been summoned by a Delhi court on June 29 in connection with a defamation case filed by the BJP over the Delhi Minister's poaching claim.

Atishi, who is among the top leaders tasked with running the AAP affairs following Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, had earlier this year alleged that the BJP was attempting to "poach" party MLAs by offering Rs 25 crore each.

Besides Atishi, Mr Kejriwal had also claimed that the BJP had attempted to poach seven AAP MLAs in an attempt to topple the AAP government.

The BJP had rubbished the allegations, terming those "false" and "baseless", and dared the Chief Minister and Atishi to furnish evidence to back the claims.

They had been served notice by the Delhi Police over the poaching allegations.

Atishi later also claimed that the BJP had offered her to switch sides to save her political career. "The BJP has approached me through someone very close. They have asked me to join the BJP and said this will save my political career. They have threatened that if I don't switch over, ED (Enforcement Directorate) will arrest me within a month," she had claimed.

The claims prompted a defamation notice from the BJP camp and a demand for a public apology.

The BJP had rubbished the allegation, terming those "false" and "baseless", and dared the chief minister to furnish evidence to back the claims.