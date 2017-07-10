Moments After Facebook Post, 7 On Picnic Near Nagpur Feared Drowned

Nagpur: At least seven students are feared dead after their boat capsized on a picnic at river Vena in Nagpur last evening. The group on the boat was reportedly celebrating a birthday and had posted a video on Facebook just before the boat tipped over, around 6:30 pm.
Two boatmen and a student have been rescued and one body has been fished out. Divers are looking for seven more. The police suspect that the boat overturned when the men - all between 20 and 25 years - were taking videos and selfies.
"The youngsters came yesterday to enjoy a boat ride. We are looking for seven people," said police officer Suresh Bhoyat this morning.
Eight students had asked three boatmen to take them to the dam.
A witness who saw the boat turning over called the police. A local diver helped rescue three.
A team of the National Disaster Response Force and firemen have also been roped in for the rescue effort.