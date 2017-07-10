Moments After Facebook Post, 7 On Picnic Near Nagpur Feared Drowned

At least seven students are feared dead after their boat capsized on a picnic at river Vena in Nagpur last evening. The group on the boat was reportedly celebrating a birthday and had posted a video on Facebook just before the boat tipped over, around 6:30 pm.Two boatmen and a student have been rescued and one body has been fished out. Divers are looking for seven more. The police suspect that the boat overturned when the men - all between 20 and 25 years - were taking videos and selfies."The youngsters came yesterday to enjoy a boat ride. We are looking for seven people," said police officer Suresh Bhoyat this morning.Eight students had asked three boatmen to take them to the dam.A witness who saw the boat turning over called the police. A local diver helped rescue three.A team of the National Disaster Response Force and firemen have also been roped in for the rescue effort.