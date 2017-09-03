In Tweet Indicating His Exit, Suresh Prabhu Wishes 'Rail Family'

Suresh Prabhu tweeted his farewell to the Railways Ministry, which has been plagued by train accidents over the past few months.

All India | | Updated: September 03, 2017 14:03 IST
"I will always cherish these memories with me," tweeted Former Rail Minister Suresh Prabhu (File)

New Delhi: Suresh Prabhu will take over the Commerce Ministry after Nirmala Sitharaman was elevated to the cabinet as Defence Minister.

"Thanks to all 13 Lacs+ rail family for their support, love, goodwill. I will always cherish these memories with me. Wishing you all a great life," said Mr Prabhu.

Mr Prabhu, who had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and offered to resign after the train accidents last month, had been absent from his Rail Bhavan office from August 23.

Mr Prabhu also welcomed Piyush Goyal who will take charge of the Rail Ministry after him. 
In his tweets, he congratulated the new ministers as well as those who had been elevated.He also applauded Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Dharmendra Pradhan, Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal for their elevation as Cabinet ministers.On August 19, 23 people were killed and over 200 injured when 13 coaches of a train derailed near Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. Four days later, 10 coaches of the Kaifiyat Express heading towards Delhi collided with a dumper in Auraiya district, Uttar Pradesh.

Mr Prabhu has also not attended any function as rail minister since then, though he was present at a recent rally in Goa as a BJP MP and a party event.

