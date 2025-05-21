Maharashtra Class 11 Admission Registration Begins For 20 Lakh Seats, Check Details

Maharashtra FYJC Admission: The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department has started the registration process for Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 today. Students seeking admission to Class 11 can apply by visiting the official website of the School Education and Sports Department at mahafyjcadmissions.in. The registration window will remain open until 6pm on May 28. Students can choose a minimum of one and a maximum of ten junior college preferences during the application process.

According to details shared by the state's School Education Department, a total of 20 lakh seats are available across 9,281 junior colleges under the Arts, Commerce, and Science streams.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: Here's How To Apply

Go to the official School Education and Sports Department website, mahafyjcadmissions.in

On the homepage, locate and select the link for FYJC 2025 registration

You will be redirected to a new page where you need to complete the registration process

After registering, log in to your account and proceed to fill out the application form

Pay the required application fee and submit the form

Download the acknowledgement or confirmation page

Print a copy for future reference

Key Dates To Remember

The Zero Round seat allocation will be held on June 5

The list of allotted colleges will be released on June 6

Candidates who receive college allotments must finalise their admissions between June 6 and June 12.