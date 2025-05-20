These 3 Officers Will Probe Minister's Remarks Against Colonel Qureshi

Following the Supreme Court's directions, Madhya Pradesh police has formed a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate state minister Vijay Shah's objectionable remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who made headlines during the government's briefings on Operation Sindoor.

The SIT comprises Inspector General of Police Pramod Verma, Deputy Inspector General Kalyan Chakravarty and Superintendent of Police Vahini Singh.

This comes a day after the top court rejected Mr Shah's apology for his remarks and asked Madhya Pradesh police to set up an SIT to investigate the case against him. The court told the minister that his apology was not sincere.

"What is that apology? What kind of apology have you tendered? There is some meaning of apology. Sometimes people use docile language only to wriggle out of proceedings, and sometimes they shed crocodile tears. What kind of apology is yours? You want to give the impression that the court had asked you to apologise. What prevented you from making a sincere apology for your crass comments till now?" Justice Surya Kant said.

The court specified that the three-member SIT that probes the matter must have a woman officer and an IG-rank officer must head it. It had also said that IPS officers part of the SIT must be from the Madhya Pradesh cadre, but must be originally from outside the state.

Pramod Verma is now posted as Inspector General (IG), Sagar range, Kalyan Chakravarty as Deputy Inspector General (DIG), SAF, Bhopal, and Vahini Singh as Superintendent of Police, Dindori.

The Supreme Court has said the SIT will file its first status report on May 28.

The Madhya Pradesh minister made headlines due to a viral video of him making objectionable remarks about Colonel Qureshi at a public event. Mr Shah had referred to the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 innocents dead. "They undressed Hindus and killed them, and Modi ji sent their sister to return the favour. We couldn't undress them, so we sent a daughter from their community... You widowed sisters of our community, so a sister of your community will strip you naked," the Tribal Affairs minister said, referring to the senior Army officer.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court took note of the remarks and ordered the registration of an FIR. The court said "sister of terrorists" remark could affect religious harmony and added that such remarks may create a perception that, irrespective of an individual's service to the nation, they may face derogatory treatment solely due to their faith. Following the uproar over his remarks, the minister expressed regret and said he respected Colonel Qureshi more than his sister.