"Mistakes Must Not Be...": Amit Shah On BJP Leader's Controversial Remarks

Union Ministers Amit Shah and Bhupendra Yadav on Saturday cautioned Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders against making controversial statements, saying "restraint in speech is the most important virtue" and that "sometimes, it is wiser to stay silent".

The two ministers were speaking at a three-day BJP training camp in Pachmarhi, a hill station in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district when they made the remarks.

Their remarks came against the backdrop of Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah's comments on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi that sparked an outrage, even as the BJP leader later issued an apology. Colonel Qureshi was part of the team that conducted daily media briefings on Operation Sindoor.

"Mistakes happen but they must not be repeated," Mr Shah said in his keynote address, in an apparent reference to the state minister's remarks. "No matter how senior or experienced one becomes, they must always remain a student," he added.

State Cabinet Minister Karan Verma said Union Minister Shah's remarks were targeted at Vijay Shah's controversial comments. "He acknowledged that mistakes can happen to anyone, but made it clear that repetition is unacceptable," he said.

Mr Yadav said an overreaction and lack of verbal restraint can cause serious reputational damages to a party.

"Ninety percent of political harm comes from reacting to everything. Sometimes it is wiser to stay silent," he said.

"In politics, restraint in speech is the most important virtue, especially in an era where every word is amplified," he said, urging leaders to think before speaking in public and maintain the dignity of the post they hold.

Last month, Vijay Shah came under fire over his remarks on Colonel Qureshi, who gained prominence along with another woman officer, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, during media briefings on Operation Sindoor.

Referring to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives and resulted in Operation Sindoor, the minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "sent their [terrorists'] sister" - a veiled reference to Colonel Qureshi - aboard a military aircraft to retaliate against those responsible.

"They [terrorists] made our sisters widows, so Modi ji sent a sister of their community to strip them and teach them a lesson. "They undressed our Hindu brothers before killing them. We responded by sending their own sister to hit them in their houses," he said, in an apparent reference to Colonel Qureshi.

He made the remarks - widely perceived as communal, gendered and derogatory - while addressing a local event in Raikunda village in Indore on May 12.

As his comments triggered a nationwide uproar, he said he was ready to apologise "10 times".

The Madhya Pradesh High Court, however, rebuked the minister for passing "scurrilous" remarks and using "language of the gutters" against Colonel Qureshi and ordered the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) on grounds of promoting enmity and hatred against him. Subsequently, the state police constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.

The minister's remarks also came under criticism of the Supreme Court, which said that individuals occupying constitutional positions should exercise restraint during their speeches.

Meanwhile, the Pachmarhi training camp aims to educate both seasoned and newly-elected members on the BJP's history, working culture, and effective use of social media and communication skills.

The camp, organised to train public representatives and party functionaries, is being attended by 165 BJP MLAs, 29 Lok Sabha MPs, and seven Rajya Sabha MPs from the state. In a move to ensure complete focus, participants have been directed not to use mobile phones during sessions, except during the scheduled breaks.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to address the closing ceremony of the event.