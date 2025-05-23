"Linguistic Mistake": Madhya Pradesh Minister's Fresh Apology Over Colonel Remark

Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah on Friday issued a fresh apology for his objectionable remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, calling it a "linguistic mistake", and said he did not intend to offend any religious community.

In a video message, the minister, who is already facing a probe for his contentious comments, "sincerely apologised to the entire Indian Army, sister Colonel Sophia and all the countrymen".

"I am deeply saddened and disturbed by the heinous massacre that took place in Pahalgam a few days ago. I have always had immense love for my nation and respect for the Indian Army," Mr Shah, who is the state's minister for tribal affairs, said in the 44-second video.

"My words have hurt the community, religion and countrymen. It was my linguistic mistake. I didn't mean to hurt or offend any religion, caste or community. I sincerely apologise to the entire Indian Army, sister Colonel Sophia and all the countrymen for the words I said by mistake and I once again apologise with folded hands," he added.

Last week, Mr Shah came under fire over his remarks on Colonel Qureshi, who gained prominence along with another woman officer, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, during media briefings on Operation Sindoor earlier this month.

Referring to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives and resulted in Operation Sindoor, the minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "sent their [terrorists'] sister" - a veiled reference to Colonel Qureshi - aboard a military aircraft to retaliate against those responsible.

"They [terrorists] made our sisters widows, so Modi ji sent a sister of their community to strip them and teach them a lesson. "They undressed our Hindu brothers before killing them. We responded by sending their own sister to hit them in their houses," he said, in an apparent reference to Colonel Qureshi.

He made the remarks - widely perceived as communal, gendered and derogatory - while addressing a local event in Raikunda village in Indore on May 12.

As Mr Shah's comments triggered a nationwide uproar, he said he was ready to apologise "10 times".

"Sister Sofia has brought glory to India by rising above caste and religion. She is more respected than our own sister. I salute her for her service to the nation. We cannot even think of insulting her in our dreams. Still, if my words have hurt society and religion, then I am ready to apologise ten times," he said.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court, however, rebuked the minister for passing "scurrilous" remarks and using "language of the gutters" against Colonel Qureshi and ordered the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) on grounds of promoting enmity and hatred against him. Subsequently, the state police constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.

The minister's remarks also came under criticism of the Supreme Court, which said that individuals occupying constitutional positions should exercise restraint during their speeches.

"What sort of comments are you making? You should show some sense of sensibility. Go and apologise in the High Court," Chief Justice of India BR Gavai said, as the court refused to stay the High Court's order on registration of an FIR against the minister.