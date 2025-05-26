"Moment Of Pride" For Colonel Sofiya Qureshi's Family At PM Modi's Roadshow

The family of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, the Indian Army officer who became the face of Operation Sindoor, attended the mega roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat's Vadodara this morning. A photo of them at the roadshow was also shared by the PM.

The Prime Minister was welcomed by a huge crowd waving the Indian flag as he visited his home state for the first time after Operation Sindoor, the country's latest and most decisive action against terrorism.

PM Modi arrived at the Vadodara airport from where he held the kilometre-long roadshow till the Air Force Station. Chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' echoed through the streets while people showered flowers on him. Thousands lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the prime minister, including Colonel Qureshi's parents, Taj Mohammad Qureshi and Halima Qureshi, her twin sister Shyna Sunsara, and brother Sanjay Qureshi.

Speaking to reporters, Ms Sunsara said it was "a moment of pride" to take part in the roadshow. "It is a matter of pride that our Prime Minister always stands in the front and gives assurance to the people of the country that he is always with us," she said.

She said that while crossing them, PM Modi bowed down and they returned the gesture. "It was a very different moment. I cannot express it in words. It felt as if he was giving a message to the world that we are standing with you all, and no one needs to be scared," she said.

Ms Sunsura added that PM Modi has done a lot for women's empowerment.

She said Colonel Qureshi is her twin sister, born just 15 minutes before her. "When she does something for the country, it inspires not only me but others too. She is no longer just my sister but the country's sister as well," added Ms Sunsura.

Her father, Taj Mohammad Qureshi, said PM Modi had recognised them and greeted them. His wife, Halima Qureshi, said they greeted him with flowers. Colonel Qureshi is not only her daughter, but the daughter of our country, she added.

Their son and Colonel Qureshi's brother, Sanjay Qureshi, said it was a "great pleasure" to see the prime minister. Speaking about his sister, he said, "I thank our defence forces and the Government of India, which gave this chance to my sister. A woman taking revenge for the suffering of other women - what can be better than this? Our forces proved to the enemy that women are no less than men."

The country cannot progress without women's empowerment, he asserted.

Expressing his gratitude, PM Modi thanked the people of Vadodara in an online post. "Extremely delighted to be in this great city. It was a splendid roadshow and that too in the morning! Gratitude to all those who showered their blessings," he said.

PM Modi, who is on a two-day trip to his home state, will inaugurate development projects worth Rs 82,000 crore later today. He will also inaugurate two Vande Bharat Express trains from Dahod. He will also address two more roadshows.