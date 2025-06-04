Bilawal Bhutto's "Muslim Demonisation" Claim, A Colonel Qureshi Bouncer

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Bilawal Bhutto faced criticism at a UN event after claiming the Pahalgam attack was used to demonize Muslims in India. Journalist Ahmed Fathi countered with examples of Muslim Indian officer in Indian briefings, leaving Bhutto flustered.

Former Pakistan minister Bilawal Bhutto was stumped by a journalist's question at a UN media interaction after the Pakistani leader alleged that the Pahalgam terror attack "was being used as a political tool to demonise Muslims in India". Veteran journalist Ahmed Fathi promptly referred to "Muslim Indian military officers" who were part of the government's briefings during the conflict. Bhutto had no answer to this and went on to rant and make baseless allegations against India.

Ahmed Fathi referred to Bhutto's statement alleging demonisation of Muslims in India, and added, "Sir, I have watched the briefings on both sides and as far as I recall, there were Muslim Indian military officers who were conducting briefings on the Indian side." The reference was unmissable: Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who articulated the Indian position during Operation Sindoor and emerged as an inspiration for the country.

Bhutto replied, "Well, as far as the operation is concerned, you are absolutely right." To this, Ahmed Fathi replied, "Okay." Before he could ask the next question, Bhutto interrupted and ranted for a while, making wild allegations against India. But the journalist had made his point.

Bilawal Bhutto is a Pakistan National Assembly member and the Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party. He has earlier served as the country's Foreign Minister. During the UN press meet, Bilawal Bhutto also acknowledged that Islamabad's efforts to raise the Kashmir issue at international forums have faced obstacles. "As far as the hurdles we face within the UN and in general, as far as the Kashmir cause is concerned, that still exists," he said.

In a copycat move after India launched a global outreach exercise after the recent conflict, Pakistan too has sent delegations abroad. Bilawal Bhutto is leading one of these delegations.

Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto made headlines for his provocative remarks, widely seen as a sign of political immaturity. Following India's decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty in the wake of the Pahalgam attack that left 26 innocents dead, he said, "The Indus is ours and will remain ours - either our water will flow through it, or their blood."

Among those who panned Bhutto's reckless remark was AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi. The Hyderabad MP said Bhutto should remember who killed his mother and former Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and his grandfather and the country's former President Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

"Forget about such childish talk. He doesn't know what happened to his grandfather? His mother? His mother was killed by terrorists. So at least, he should not be speaking like this. Do you even know what you are talking about? Unless the US gives you something, you cannot run the country and you are trying to stare us down."

"He must think who killed his mother. Terrorism killed her. If he doesn't get that, what will you explain to him? When they shot your mother, it is terrorism. And when they kill our mothers and daughters, it is not?" Mr Owaisi said.