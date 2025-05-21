India Expels Another Pak High Commission Official, 2nd In 8 Days

India on Wednesday expelled a second official working at the Pakistan High Commission for "indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status" and directed the staff member to leave the country within 24 hours.

On May 13, another Pakistani official working at the High Commission was expelled for allegedly indulging in espionage in India.

The actions come amid heightened tensions over India's strikes on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and subsequent military confrontation between the two countries.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Indian government has declared a Pakistani official, working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, "persona non grata for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India". The official has been asked to leave India within 24 hours, it said.

The MEA, however, did not divulge any specific charge against the Pakistani national.

Besides, New Delhi also issued a demarche to the Commission's Charge d'Affaires, asking him to strictly ensure that none of the Pakistani diplomats or officials working in India "misuse their privileges and status in any manner".

Earlier, a Pakistani official working at the High Commission was expelled for allegedly indulging in espionage. Though the MEA did not divulge the specific charges against the foreigner, it is learnt that they are related to a case of espionage being probed by Punjab Police.

On May 11, Punjab Police said it has arrested two people, including a woman, for their alleged involvement in espionage activities linked to a Pakistani official posted at the Pakistani High Commission in Delhi.

In a tit-for-tat move, Pakistan later declared a staff member of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad "persona non grata" for engaging in activities that it called "incompatible" with his privileged status.

It also directed the official to leave within 24 hours.

"The Government of Pakistan has declared a staff member of the Indian High Commission, Islamabad, as persona non grata for engaging in activities incompatible with his privileged status," a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

On the intervening night of May 6 and 7, India launched Operation Sindoor and destroyed infrastructure in nine terror bases in Pakistan and PoK, in response to the April 22 in Jammu & Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 tourists. The attack was one of the deadliest strikes in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike. The Resistance Front, a shadow group of the banned Pakistan-based LeT terror group, claimed responsibility.

Operation Sindoor, however, escalated bilateral tensions as it led to strikes and counter-strikes between the two nations. The Pakistani actions were strongly responded to by the Indian side.

On May 10, India and Pakistan reached an agreement to stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea, with effect from 5pm. Pakistan, however, violated the agreement within hours of it coming into effect.