Misa Bharti Summoned By Enforcement Directorate In Money Laundering Case

Just two days after properties of Lalu Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti were raided by the Enforcement Directorate, she has been summoned by the probe agency for questioning in an alleged money laundering case. Ms Bharti and her husband Shailesh Kumar are being probed over allegations that they acquired benami or proxy ownership of land at throwaway rates.On Saturday, searches were conducted at three farmhouses located in posh localities of Ghitorni, Bijwasan and Sainik Farms.The Enforcement Directorate said "incriminating" documents, electronic devices, including phones, were seized in the raids.Sources said both Ms Bharti and Mr Kumar were questioned about certain documents recovered during the raids. They, however, said that this was just a brief interaction and detailed questioning will be conducted after they are served official summons.Ms Bharti and her husband allegedly have links with a firm - Ms Mishail Packers and Printers Private Limited - which is suspected to have entered into benami deals for purchase of a farm house in Delhi's Bijwasan area.Last month, the couple was asked about their company Mishail Packers and Printers Pvt Ltd that tax officials believe is a shell company and the loans that Ms Bharti had taken, particularly unsecured loans that were not backed by any collateral security, to buy companies.The raids took place a day after Lalu Yadav and son Tejashwi, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister, were formally charged with corruption by the CBI, which last Friday raided a dozen places including their home in Patna in connection with a land scam.In all, six members of the Lalu Yadav family are suspected to have purchased properties in the name of others to conceal who really owns them. If convicted under the Benami Transactions Act, they face up to seven years in jail and a hefty fine.